LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is recovering after being shot at a home in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County 911 tells us they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Sunday in reference to someone being shot at a home on Firetower Road.

Deputies and EMS then arrived to find one gunshot victim. They were transported to Doctor’s Hospital for treatment.

No word yet on their condition.

Witnesses say two unidentified black men arrived at the home, shot the victim and fled in a brown and gray Ford F150.

No further details have been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.