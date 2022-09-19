WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old man was critically injured and another 17-year-old is charged after a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilkes County.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, authorities responded to a shooting that happened just before 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Baltimore Road and Ashley Park Drive. When they arrived, they found a 2021 Honda Accord parked in the intersection that had been hit by gunfire.

Authorities found Tre’Vontae Gray of Washington alone in the back seat of the car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the trauma center at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.

Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the incident. It was determined that the Honda Accord and a 2007 Ford Explorer was also in the same area at the time of the shooting and was also hit by gunfire. The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured.

Burley was taken to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office after being released from the hospital and was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Additional arrests are expected in the case.

If anyone has any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 678-2224 or the GBI at (706) 595-2575.