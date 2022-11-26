Washington County, GA (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident that left one man dead in Washington County.

Investigators say a Washington County woman is suspected of stabbing 54 year old Edward Porter after an incident in a mobile home in Harrison, Georgia. Porter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the mobile home prior to the stabbing.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

If anyone has information concerning this investigation is urged to contact the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.