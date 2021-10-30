One person dead after shooting outside of Red Crab on Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investing a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday night outside of the Red Crab restaurant on Peach Orchard Road.

Deputies responded to the restaurant at 9:55 PM and learned a fight broke out between several people when an unknown person opened fire and shot a man and a woman.

The first person shot was a 31-year-old male from Augusta, who succumbed to his injuries. The second person was a 28-year-old female who was shot in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

CID and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The victim was shot at least one time and will be autopsied at the GBI lab.