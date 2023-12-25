AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting on Boykin Road in Augusta.

The Coroner’s Office says the shooting happened just before midnight on Christmas Eve on the 2300 Block of Boykin Road. The victim who was shot at least once was transported to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 36 year old Steven Luke. An autopsy has been scheduled.

No suspect has been identified at this time. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.