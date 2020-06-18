One man fatally shot on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a fatal shooting on Mike Padgett Highway.
Coroner Mark Bowen tells us a man was shot at least once on the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. The call came in around 4:04 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
He death is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators have at least one person in custody.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
