One man fatally shot on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a fatal shooting on Mike Padgett Highway.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells us a man was shot at least once on the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway. The call came in around 4:04 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:50 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

He death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators have at least one person in custody.

