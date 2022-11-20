RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Richmond County.

At 12:01 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3500 block of Tullicks Hill Rd. off Glenn Hills Dr., in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival deputies located a male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center ER where he died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time and this investigation is in it’s early stages.