GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after Grovetown Police Department officers say they found two unresponsive males suffering from what authorities say appear to be narcotics overdoses.

According to authorities, on Thursday, October 13th, officers responded to a residence on James Street in reference to CPR in progress.

Officers say they found the two unresponsive males and began life saving measures.

Authorities say one of the men responded to the measures and was subsequently able to have NARCAN administered at which point he was stabilized and transported to a local hospital while the second individual appeared to have been deceased and did not respond to the life saving measures.

According to EMS personnel, the second individual was declared deceased, and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office was notified.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, two additional men were also at the residence, and they were transported to the Criminal Investigations Division for questioning.

Investigators say it was revealed that Johnny Vasquez-Morales, 29, of Grovetown, provided the narcotics, which he was also found to be in possession of narcotics.

Authorities say Vasquez-Morales admitted to distributing the narcotics that led to the incident.

According to authorities, Vasquez-Morales was arrested and charged with Trafficking of a Schedule II substance (Fentanyl) and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and he was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

The Grovetown Police Department says this is an active investigation, and once an autopsy is completed and toxicology reports are received, investigators will be meeting with the District Attorney’s Office to discuss possible further charges.