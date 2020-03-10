One local family still seeks answers in loved ones death a year later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One year later and a local family still doesn’t know who shot and killed their loved one. Just 21-years-old. A painful time, with no end in sight.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to Angie Ciccio, Marcellus Flores’s aunt last year after the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted at $5,000 reward.

On Monday NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke Flores’s mother, Katrina Ciccio, about the nightmare that she says she never wakes up from.

“This necklace is actually a piece of one of his dreads in here,” says Katrina Ciccio.

Flores was found dead on his door step with two gunshot wound. His family is still seeking answers.

“We don’t have any strong leads at this time, we just recently hired a private investigator to help with the case.”

Months of waiting, and with no leads, Katrina says she will not lose hope in finding justice for her son.

“I think to finally know who killed him is going to hurt because I know it’s over something so petty,” cries Ciccio.

She says her son sent his location from his cell phone to the last number dialed. The next time anyone saw him, he was dead.

“There was a phone call that he made before that time of death. He also sent that number his location right here to the house.”

Out of curiosity, Cicco says she called that number and spoke to a man. She says that he told her he did not know Flores.

What would you have to say to the person who did this?

“Do they know what they have done to our family? The pain they’ve caused? There is no good reason that you could ever give me that this was done. It has caused us all tremendous pain,” expresses Ciccio.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the sheriff’s office but so far, our emails and calls have not been returned.

“It’s the most painful thing you’ll ever go through really, most horrific nightmare you’ll ever go through.”

Investigators are asking if you have any information regarding this case to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

MORE TOP STORIES: