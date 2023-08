GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Aiken County.

It happened around 4 a.m Wednesday at 576 Satinwood Drive in Graniteville.

No suspects have been arrested.

Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us it’s being investigated as a drive-by shooting.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time.