One injured in shooting on Brussels Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 3600 block of Brussels St.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a 61-year-old man who had been shot in the right ankle. The victim said the shooting occurred in the woods off of Brussels St. where he was struck by an unknown subject.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are still on the scene.

