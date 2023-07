Aiken, SC (WJBF) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Aiken Sunday morning.

According to Cpt Aaron Dobbs, the shooting took place around 6 a.m. at a home on the 300 Block of Kershaw Street.

One man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on any suspects.

