AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at Norris Place Apartments.

The call came in Tuesday 8:33 pm. Deputies responded to Norris Place Apartments in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot at least once. The victim has been transported to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available at this time.