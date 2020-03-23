One injured in shooting at East View Drive in Augusta

UPDATE (7:02 p.m., 03/23/2020) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are telling us that, after looking into the situation, they’ve deemed the shooting accidental.

One person was shot in the leg. They were able to speak with deputies about the situation.

No charges are pending, at this time.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred along the 300 block of East View Drive.

The call came in at 4:36 p.m.. At least one person is injured.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Units are mobilized in the area.

LATEST NEWS STORIES