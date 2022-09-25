JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday night, September 24th, 2022, 4 people were shot while attending a “Block Party” on or near Forrest Drive in Louisville, Georgia.

Over 100 people were present at the time of the shooting.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at Jefferson ER. Two victims were transported to Augusta University Trauma Center in stable condition. The fourth victim was treated at Jefferson Hospital and released.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Based on evidence recovered from the scene, several weapons were fired numerous times striking the victims and several vehicles.

The Louisville Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for this reckless act of violence.

If you have information, video or photos concerning this incident, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-4014 or the GBI at 706-595-2575.

This is a developing story.