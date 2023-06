AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One person is dead and another is injured after a late night shooting in Augusta.

It happened around 9:40 Thursday night on Henry Street, just off Walton Way.

Police found a woman shot at least once. She was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

Police also found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is now underway.

No names have been released.