AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting incident along the 200 block of Old Friar Road, a rural area off of Edgefield Highway near Eureka.

According to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatch call was placed for this location at 3:10 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance with shots fired.

Once on scene, Aiken County Sheriffs’ Deputies found one person deceased and have, in the course of the investigation, detained one individual.

The address is the site of a large number of storage buildings and containers.

The investigation remains on-going, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.