One dead in stabbing on Tybee Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a reported stabbing on Tybee Court.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us the incident happened Thursday morning around 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of Tybee Court.

Deputies were called to the residence in reference to a domestic incident.

Once they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to his side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No word on what charges, if any, are being filed.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.