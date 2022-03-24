AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Singleton Apartments on Damascus Road.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene at 6:25 pm in reference to a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they found an older black female victim who had been shot at least once in the head.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Shirley Bush. She was pronounced dead at 7:15 pm.

A suspect was taken into custody.

There are no further details at this time.

