AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Singleton Apartments on Damascus Road.
Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene at 6:25 pm in reference to a gunshot victim. Once they arrived, they found an older black female victim who had been shot at least once in the head.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Shirley Bush. She was pronounced dead at 7:15 pm.
A suspect was taken into custody.
There are no further details at this time.
