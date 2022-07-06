NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Aiken County, after a man was found shot dead in his home.

42-year-old Jason Miller of North Augusta is charged with murder.

He’s being held at the jail in Colquitt County, Georgia pending an extradition hearing.

Around 6:30pm Tuesday, police were called to a home on Dogwood Drive in North Augusta for a welfare check.

The home was unlocked and a white male was found dead on the floor of a bedroom closet.

Police say he’d been shot at least once in the head.

Colquitt County police contacted the Aiken County Sheriff’s office about the possible suspect, leading to Miller’s arrest.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

