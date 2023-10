AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a shooting in the Laney Walker Bethlehem area of Augusta.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 in reference to a shooting.

Once there, deputies located a female victim that had been shot at least once.

Investigators say she died from her injuries.

No word yet on a suspect or what led up to the incident.

