One dead in Emanuel County drive-by shooting

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – One person is dead following a drive by shooting on Bird Flanders Road in the Dellwood community near Swainsboro, Georgia.

Investigators say two vehicles were traveling south at around 7 P.M. on Highway 1 when the trailing vehicle opened fire, striking the leading vehicle. The passenger in the lead car was killed during the shooting, and the driver was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

It is believed the occupants of the vehicles knew one another, and there may have been animosity between them.

The shooter is still at large at this time. The names of the victims are being withheld until their families have been notified.

