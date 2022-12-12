AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Law enforcement officers in Aiken County are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators were called to a home on the 1400 block of Redd Street NW Friday night just before 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police say they located the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., inside the home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Aiken County Deputy Coroner April Cody tells us Croft was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are calling this a drive-by shooting.

Still no word on any possible suspects.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.