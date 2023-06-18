Update / June 26, 2023 – The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday, June 24th, that McCormick County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Robbie Coker was released from the hospital after being shot by a subject Sunday, June 18th.

The alleged shooter, later identified as Obed Barba, 20, was shot and died at the scene.

According to SLED, McCormick County Deputies were searching the area of Greenfield Road and Mears Lane Sunday, June 18th, when they encountered Barba, who was allegedly armed, and exchanged gunfire with the deputies, striking Sgt. Coker.

Despite his release Saturday after five days recovering from his injuries, the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said that continued prayers for Sgt. Coker are needed as he still has more healing ahead.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly early morning shooting involving an officer.

Authorities say at around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, June 18, while responding to a report of an armed robbery, a McCormick County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting.

After the deputy was shot, the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

SLED is working on the investigation.