BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead and four others injured following a party in Burke County.

Authorities say, Dereck Hilton, 34, of Sardis, was one of five people shot at an unlicensed “bar/shot house” at 232 Claxton Road Saturday morning. Hilton and four others were transported to Burke Health for treatment. Hilton later died.

An investigation revealed about 60 people were at the event. It appears multiple shooters were involved. “The address is known to us and we have made arrest there in the past,” according to Captain Jimmy Wylds.

Numerous shell casings were discovered at the scene belonging to at least three caliber weapons. A local company towed four vehicles of interest.

The owner and operator of the location, Kenneth Brigham, is charged with maintaining a disorderly house.

Meanwhile, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the case. Authorities report 22-year-old Jawuandre Kelly and 20-year-old Jordan James Perkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133. Callers can remain anonymous.