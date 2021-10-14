One arrested, one wanted in Wagener Rd. murder in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Wagener Road that left 38-year-old Clifton Taylor dead.

The shooting happened October 2, 2021 on the 3100 block of Wagener Road. Investigators are searching for 29-year-old Robert Gene Payne II who is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Payne was last seen driving away from the scene in a dark colored SUV and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Around 10:00 am Thursday, investigators arrested 28-year-old Taveisha Danike Porter for accessory after the fact to murder.

If anyone has any information regarding Payne or his whereabouts, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.