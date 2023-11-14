AUGUSTA (WBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Cruelty to Children suspect.

Brittany Ryans

On November 12th, at 11:00pm, the RCSO responded to the 1931 Murphy Road, The Vista Apartments, in reference to a 4-year-old with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a little boy with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Brittany Ryans has been arrested and committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in reference to this incident. She’s charged with 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.

19-year-old Ladarion Ryans is wanted in reference to this incident. Also on 5 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree.

He is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.

Anyone with any information on Ladarion’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.