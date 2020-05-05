One arrested, one sought in Freiday Lane robbery in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is in custody and another is sought in connection with a robbery, earlier this year.
Investigators say the victim was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two men that entered his vehicle on March 26th at 3:40 p.m. Both individuals reportedly demanded money from the victim. The fled after receiving nothing from the victim.
The two were identified as 22-year-old Tobias Patterson Thomas and 26-year-old Dantavius Isles-Lytes.
Isle-Lytes was taken into custody on May 5th during a traffic stop. He’s charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Thomas is still wanted on charges of Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
If you have any information on his location, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Your tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
