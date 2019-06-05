OH Doctor charged in 25 opioid deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the charges against now-fired Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) Wednesday.
O'Brien says Husel turned himself in Wednesday morning and will be arraigned later in the day.
A lawyer for Husel has said he didn't intend to kill patients. Messages seeking comment were left for that attorney.
The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years. He was fired in December.
More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system.
Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and already settled some of the civil cases for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Previous
Fourth arrest made in Grovetown home...
Next
SC Man found guilty of murdering his
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Governor Brian Kemp OKs the rural broadband bill, but the 41 EMCS are asking for patience
- Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing
- Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation
- Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes