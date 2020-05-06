Officers respond to shooting at North Augusta apartment

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in North Augusta.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on the 200 block of West Hugh Street.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has been called in to assist.

We’re told there may be a hostage involved.

No further details have been given. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

