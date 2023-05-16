AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are working a crime scene at on Whiskey and East Pine Log Roads.

Our crew on the scene says there are several wrecked vehicles and more than 20 evidence markers surrounded around crime scene tape.

SLED confirms with NewsChannel 6 that it was an officer involved shooting incident.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. when an Aiken Department of Public Safety officer was approached by a man at the gas station on the corner of Whiskey and East Pine Log Road.

An altercation ensued and the suspect allegedly rammed the officer’s vehicle with his vehicle several times before attempting to attack the officer with a knife.

Additional officers arrived and fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

SLED is now investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they are released.