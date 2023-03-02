AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Investigators with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are responding to an officer involved shooting in Aiken County.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF that they responded inside the New Ellenton Police Department jurisdiction earlier today only after the shooting occurred. New Ellenton Police Department called for SLED to investigate, according to ACSO.

More details from SLED will be coming shortly, a spokesperson said.