Officer involved shooting in South Carolina
York (WJBF) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer involved shooting out of York, SC.
The incident happened on Sunday night around 7:45PM near Mt. Gallant Road and Lexie Lane near Rock Hill.
Trooper Paul Wise tried to stop the driver of a 2009 BMW for not wearing a seat belt. The suspect, 27-year-old Willie Bernard Wright, fled and the trooper went after him.
Wright hit a gate at Camp Canaan Campground in his attempt to flee. When Wright exited the car, he began firing at the trooper's vehicle. The trooper returned fire, hitting Wright.
Both Mr. Wright and Trooper Wise were struck in the exchange of gunfire. They were both sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Trooper Wright will be placed on administrative duties once he returns to work.
The shooting is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.
Previous
TX Authorities confirm ID of Maleah
Next
Augusta man wanted for aggravated...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Augusta Regional Airport adds non-stop flights to D.C.
- Man found dead inside freezer at Georgia Piggly Wiggly store
- Shooting at Gordon Highway Inn
- Legendary Queen of Creole Cuisine and Civil Rights icon, Leah Chase, dies at 96
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes