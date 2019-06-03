Officer involved shooting in South Carolina

York (WJBF) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating an officer involved shooting out of York, SC.

The incident happened on Sunday night around 7:45PM near Mt. Gallant Road and Lexie Lane near Rock Hill.

Trooper Paul Wise tried to stop the driver of a 2009 BMW for not wearing a seat belt. The suspect, 27-year-old Willie Bernard Wright, fled and the trooper went after him.

Wright hit a gate at Camp Canaan Campground in his attempt to flee. When Wright exited the car, he began firing at the trooper's vehicle. The trooper returned fire, hitting Wright.

Both Mr. Wright and Trooper Wise were struck in the exchange of gunfire. They were both sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Wright will be placed on administrative duties once he returns to work.

The shooting is under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.