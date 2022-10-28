AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A deputy received minor injuries in an incident Friday afternoon off Storm Branch Road in Beech Island.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that they were assisting Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in the search. According to ACSO Capt. Eric Abdullah, there were shots fired and one deputy received minor injuries during the gunfire.

SLED has been called in to lead the investigation. Deputies were in the process of serving an arrest warrant.

The suspect is in custody, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.