WJBF – The New York man wanted by the FBI with ties to Georgia has been arrested according to authorities.

According to the FBI Atlanta office, Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY, has been arrested.

Authorities say Torres was arrested on Saturday in New Jersey.

According to the New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police, Torres, of Goshen, NY, is wanted in Orange County, NY on charges of rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.