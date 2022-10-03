WILSON, N.C. (WNCT/WJBF) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested and is facing a number of charges after trying to castrate her stepson, officials said.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Bracey Renee Byrd on September 30 and charged with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury. Byrd, the adopted stepmother of the abused child, was given a $2 million secured bond.

Investigators were referred by the Department of Social Services to possible child abuse on July 29, after a child was brought in to the emergency room with third-degree burns. The hospital indicated the wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Officials said other injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back and genital area. Some of the child’s injuries did not appear to have been current and were in the healing process.