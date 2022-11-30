MIRAMAR, Fl. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is wanted by the Miramar, Florida Police Department after authorities say she is the registered driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Sunday, November 27. Authorities say 28-year-old Janae Shaniece Lewis has been eluding the police.

The Miramar Police Department says that Lewis is a person of interest, who was last seen in Augusta driving a silver Chevy Malibu with the Georgia Tag XJH246.

The Miramar Police Department say that they are in possession of the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

If anyone has any information about Lewis’ whereabouts, please contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

Miramar is west of Hollywood, Florida, between the cities of Ft. Lauderdale and Miami.