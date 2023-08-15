NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is behind bars for the 3rd time in 10 months.

Brittany Michelle Hamilton was originally arrested October 27, 2022 on drug charges.

Our original article states she called police to her home on Green Forest Drive because her infant was unresponsive and turning blue.

First responders took over chest compressions but the child was not able to be revived.

October 27, 2022 December 12, 2022 August 14, 2023

She was then charged with Murder/Homicide by Child Abuse December 12, 2022 after an autopsy showed that Hamilton ingested meth/fentanyl in close proximity to the 6-month-old and the child inhaled the drugs which killed her.

It’s unknown what Hamilton did to violate her bond, but she was arrested again on August 14th for that charge.

She remains in the Aiken County Detention Center.