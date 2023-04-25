NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman has been arrested for an incident that happened in 2022.

According to an incident report released by North Augusta Public Safety, 30-year-old Erin Leigh Grandy, delivered a stillborn baby at Piedmont Hospital last July.

Grandy allegedly admitted to doctors that she consumed both heroin and fentanyl in the past 24 hours before she experienced heavy vaginal bleeding.

Police say when they arrived at Grandy’s home last July, they found her screaming and going in and out of consciousness.

Reports say the suspect had placental abruption, meaning the placenta detached from the womb which caused the excessive bleeding.

Grandy is accused of homicide by child abuse.