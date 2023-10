AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A North Augusta woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing a homeless man in Augusta.

According to warrants provided by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Burton hit and killed 39-year-old Barry Anthony Smith Jr. while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident happened Sunday, October 22th at the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:18 a.m.

Burton has been charged with Vehicular Homicide.