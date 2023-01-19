NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A North Augusta man will spend 151 months (or about 12.5 years) behind bars on drug trafficking charges.

According to the office of U.S. District Attorney David Estes, 43-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. In addition to the prison sentence, Diggs was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term. He is not eligible for parole.

“Maurice Diggs’ long history of illegal activity is encapsulated in this case in which he was arrested on drug and gun charges while awaiting trial from a previous arrest for guns and drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “It is abundantly clear that he isn’t interested in obeying the law, so the community is safer with him behind bars.”

As described in court documents and proceedings, Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies searched an Augusta apartment occupied by Diggs in October 2019 and found large amounts of drugs and drug-use paraphernalia, along with several thousand dollars in cash and multiple firearms.

Diggs was awaiting trial on state charges from that search when a subsequent search in October 2020 of his Augusta motel room found more drugs, guns and cash.

Diggs later was indicted on federal charges related to both searches, and subsequently entered a guilty plea on two of the felony charges.