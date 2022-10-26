NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Public Safety officers in North Augusta are searching for a shooting suspect.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Chalet North Court near Bradleyville Road.

Investigators say Tevin Jackson was shot several times as he was leaving a home.

No word on his condition.

Other bullets went through the walls of a nearby home, narrowly missing children asleep in their beds.

One bullet went into a closet, one through a door and one through another wall.

More bullet holes were found in a stairway and in some cars behind the apartment complex.

No word on a suspect.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.