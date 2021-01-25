North Augusta man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man is facing several charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

24-year-old Jesse Pierce Gipson is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Gipson was arrested on January 22.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators reportedly received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Gipson. The report states Gipson possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The case will now be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.