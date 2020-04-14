North Augusta man arrested for Murder in Domestic Violence incident

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man’s domestic violence charges have been upgraded to murder.

Police say 27-year-old Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Jr. assaulted 29-year old Jacquline Lillard on March 21st in a home on West Avenue in North Augusta.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived on the scene they found Lillard on the floor, unresponsive. A 4-year-old told police he saw Whitaker choke, punch and hit Lillard with a belt.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for her severe injuries.

We’re told Jacquline Lillard died Saturday, April 4th from those injuries.

Whitaker was arrested and originally charged with Domestic Violence – 1st Degree and incarcerated at the Aiken County Detention Center. Those charges have now been upgraded to 1st Degree Domestic Violence to Murder.

Whitaker remains in jail without bond.

