NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A North Augusta man has been arrested and charged after a naked juvenile described as “brutally beaten” was found lying on the side of a roadway in Beech Island.

According to investigators, the juvenile was found on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thirty-six-year-old Patrick Omar Stevens was charged with assault and attempted murder, weapons possession during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

The assault victim was noticed lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Atomic Road and Blackstone Camp Road by a passerby who stopped to help, according to the incident report. He was beaten so severely; investigators say they were unable to understand what he was saying because of the extent of swelling to his face.

A juvenile investigator was called to the scene and the area was blocked off.

Stevens is being held at Aiken County Detention Center and is also being held on nine additional drug charges including possession of more than 100 doses of anabolic steroids, drug manufacturing, and drug possession near a school. Stevens also faces a single charge for alleged unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.