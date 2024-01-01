EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Just four hours before the start of the new year, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash left one person dead, and a 16-year-old with charges coming. The collision was at the intersection of Furys Ferry Rd. and Millstone Dr. around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Carson Downs, a native of Anderson, South Carolina.

His friend Keith Pritchett was shocked to hear the news Monday morning. “He was just a real good kid. Real smart, just made friends, he was always the light really. But waking up this morning and seeing that is just…it sucks that things like that happen,” said Pritchett.

When deputies arrived, one vehicle was on fire and had to be extinguished by the first deputy on the scene. Investigators say Downs was driving a Nissan Altima down Furys Ferry Rd., when a Toyota 4Runner pulled into its path. They say Downs swerved into oncoming traffic, and hit the 4Runner head on. Downs was taken to the AU Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Pritchett says he last saw Downs a few years ago, right around this time of year. “I think to be honest, it was right around New Year’s when I saw him last time, three or four years back. But yeah man, it’s just kinda surreal to wake up and see that,” said Pritchett.

The driver of the 4Runner is a 16-year-old male from Evans, and he will soon face charges.

Pritchett says this situation is a reminder of how careful you need to be behind the wheel. “You never know–one little slip up, one running a red light, one glance at a phone, too much to drink–anything could cause one mother to not ever see her son, or her daughter, or her brother, or whoever. I mean it can just happen so quick,” said Pritchett.

The name of the 16-year-old has not been released, but the Sheriff’s office says he will be charged once the investigation comes to a close.