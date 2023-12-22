AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old New Ellenton teen is under arrest after a string of incidents involving him brandishing a firearm.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Kyler Scott Rearden and booked him into the Aiken County Detention Center on Dec. 22. His arrest stems from three separate incidents dating back to Oct. 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, charges were originally filed against Rearden in late October after he allegedly pulled a gun on a group on people along Wall St. in Beech Island.

Rearden racked up another set of charges on Dec. 7. Witnesses told investigators they were riding a four-wheeler near Tutt St. in Warrenville when Rearden approached them on his own four-wheeler and fired a gun at one of their friends. First responders searched nearby and found a juvenile laying in the woods who told them he’d crashed his four-wheeler after Rearden fired a gun at him drove his own four-wheeler into him. The victim said he hid in the woods after running away.

On Dec. 16, an adult told law enforcement that Rearden approached him on a dirt bike on Hubert St. in Goverville and brandished a gun.

Law enforcement says they spoke with Rearden’s relative, imploring them to convince him to turn himself in before finally arresting him along Saddle Horse Rd. on Dec. 21.

In total, Rearden is facing 4 felonies, including 2 counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, 1 count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and 1 count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime He’s being held on a combined $75,000 bond.

Rearden had previously been arrested twice in August 2023, shortly after turning 18 years old.