GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is continuing to look into the arrest of a Grovetown Middle School teacher.

Grovetown police pulled Barnes over for speeding a few weeks ago. That’s when they learned the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for her for over a year.

Barnes used to be a teacher at JET Middle School in Edgefield County. An incident report accuses her of using another teacher’s credit card number to buy $62 in gas and $25 in pizza.

“As we tracked those down, we found a video of the person who used the card at a local gas station, and that video proved to be Kimberly Barnes,” said Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland. “So, we then followed up with a second charge, which was a pizza order, and found the telephone number used in the pizza order was actually Kimberly Barnes, too.”

The report goes on to state that when a deputy and a school official confronted Barnes, she denied the purchases.

“Even when confronted with the video she denied it,” Rowland said.

She was then placed on administrative leave, and when deputies went to arrest her after her warrant was issued, they found her listed address to be abandoned.

“After the interview, I think she was suspended and then later terminated from her job at JET. And so that was literally the last day we saw her, when she left school that day,” Rowland said.

A spokesperson for the Columbia County School System said when Barnes was hired at Grovetown Middle School in July of this year, a federal and state background check was conducted, which both came back clear.

They said these background checks and an FBI fingerprint scan are part of the school board’s hiring process.

The question is: why wouldn’t the warrant have shown up on the background check, and what other routes could’ve been taken?

“It certainly makes us wonder, but again I can’t speak to what was done in Columbia County or not done,” Rowland said. “It was a good investigation, good evidence, good presentation to the court, and the warrants were served and she’s out on bond, and she’ll have her day in court.”

When we asked the Columbia County Board of Education for Barnes’ personnel file, they told us it can’t be released until the investigation is over. We’ve also reached out to other law enforcement agencies about other possible prior arrests.