AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Superior Court Clerk of the Court’s Office, seven new Grand Jury indictments have been filed against 26-year-old Caurey Verlon Rollins, a former Glenn Hills Elementary School paraprofessional, who was arrested on February 15 after being accused of licking the feet of a 7-year-old at Urban Air Adventure Park in January.

In addition to the grand jury indictment for Felony Child Molestation filed Tuesday, April 11, in connection to the alleged incident at Urban Air Adventure in January, another grand jury indictment was filed the same day for seven additional charges of Felony Child Molestation spanning the period from when Rollins was hired by Richmond County School System as a paraprofessional at Glenn Hills Elementary School on August 11th, 2022, until Friday, January 13th, 2023, the day before the alleged incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Three new victims are alleged in the new grand jury indictments filed by the Augusta District Attorney’s Office in which the victims, all minors, was allegedly groped by Rollins.

Rollins is now facing seven additional counts of Child Molestation.

The January incident involved Rollins allegedly approaching a 7-year-old boy tickling the child’s feet, then asking him to remove his socks. The report goes on to say Rollins then licked both the boy’s feet.

According to records obtained by WJBF NewsChannel 6, Rollins was placed on unpaid administrative leave from Glenn Hills Elementary on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and resigned from his position on Saturday, Feb. 11, before being arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16.