GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – 24-year-old Shania Sebastian was arrested and charged on Saturday night with cruelty to children and cruelty to animals after investigators said she left her 1-year-old son in a closet for hours while she delivered DoorDash orders.

There where 8 animals in the home, many of them covered in flies and feces.

“I was just blown away that someone would leave their child, an underage child, in a house like that. Had I known, I probably would’ve reported it,” said Shay, one of Sebastian’s neighbors on Gristmill Court.

According to an incident report, the 1-year-old’s grandmother called Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to do a welfare check. She told them she was informed by the child’s father that the child was left unattended between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. when Sebastian worked.

In Georgia, children between the ages of 9 and 12 can be left alone for less than 2 hours, and children 13 or old can be left alone for more than 2 hours.

“I definitely wouldn’t leave a child like, under the age of thirteen at home alone like that for a long period of time, especially not at night because from what I was told, the child is normally left there at night,” Shay said. “And I wish I would’ve known, because I definitely would’ve reported it. It’s not acceptable.”

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Columbia County Firefighters found the 22-month-old sleeping on the floor in a closet in Sebastian’s apartment. The child was surrounded by trash, with bruises on his body and what appeared to be feces in his ear.

“She did mention maybe her house was not the cleanest and she was embarrassed about having guests,” said Nicholas Guy, another neighbor.

The incident report says Sebastian “showed no remorse for her actions,” was only concerned about her animals, and said she left her son unattended because the car seat wasn’t good for his spine.

The child is now in his grandmother’s custody. The Division of Family and Children Services will be following up with the case.